Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $95.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Johnson Matthey Plc is a speciality chemicals company focused on its core skills in catalysis, precious metals, fine chemicals and process technology. Its principal activities comprise manufacture of autocatalysts, heavy duty diesel catalysts and pollution control systems, catalysts and components for fuel cells, catalysts and technologies for chemical processes, fine chemicals, chemical catalysts and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company also engages in the marketing, refining, and fabrication of precious metals. Its environmental technologies include emission control technologies, process technologies and fuel cells. Its precious metals products include platinum, noble metals, catalysts, chemicals and refining and colour technologies. Its fine chemicals include macfarlan smith, pharmaceutical materials and services and research chemicals. Johnson Matthey Plc is headquartered in London, U.K. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JMPLY. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Matthey currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of JMPLY stock opened at $87.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.63. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of $44.21 and a 1 year high of $94.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

