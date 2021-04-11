TD Securities Increases Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Price Target to $4.50

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 53.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Roots in a research report on Friday, December 11th. CIBC upped their price target on Roots from $1.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Roots from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Roots from $1.75 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

Roots stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. Roots has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

