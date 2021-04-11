U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) and Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) Critical Comparison

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) and Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Gold and Battle North Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Gold N/A -60.15% -57.57% Battle North Gold N/A -83.80% -42.62%

U.S. Gold has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Battle North Gold has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for U.S. Gold and Battle North Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00 Battle North Gold 1 0 3 0 2.50

U.S. Gold currently has a consensus price target of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 76.50%. Battle North Gold has a consensus price target of $3.40, indicating a potential upside of 63.12%. Given U.S. Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe U.S. Gold is more favorable than Battle North Gold.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.4% of U.S. Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of U.S. Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares U.S. Gold and Battle North Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Gold N/A N/A -$5.25 million ($3.17) -3.26 Battle North Gold N/A N/A -$15.90 million N/A N/A

Summary

U.S. Gold beats Battle North Gold on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration and development company in the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc minerals. The company's properties include the Copper King Project located in the Silver Crown Mining District, southeast Wyoming; Keystone Project consisting of 650 unpatented lode mining claims on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; the Maggie Creek Project located in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Gold Bar North Project comprising of 49 unpatented lode mining claims located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company is based in Elko, Nevada.

About Battle North Gold

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. Its flagship project is the Bateman Gold Project located in the Red Lake gold district in Ontario, Canada. The company also holds approximately 282 square kilometers of mineral claims in the Red Lake area; and owns a gold exploration project on the Long Canyon gold trend near the Nevada-Utah border in the United States. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Battle North Gold Corporation in July 2020. Battle North Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

