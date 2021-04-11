PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PPERF opened at $0.43 on Friday. PT Bank Mandiri has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
Read More: Retained Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.