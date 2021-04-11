$87.98 Million in Sales Expected for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will announce sales of $87.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.00 million. Dril-Quip reported sales of $96.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year sales of $346.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $333.00 million to $353.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $381.04 million, with estimates ranging from $356.12 million to $418.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Dril-Quip had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.78 million.

A number of analysts have commented on DRQ shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Dril-Quip currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

In other news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $65,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,217.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Dril-Quip by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Dril-Quip by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Dril-Quip by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Dril-Quip by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter.

DRQ stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. Dril-Quip has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.12 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.99.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

