OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Now Covered by Taglich Brothers

Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers started coverage on shares of OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Taglich Brothers’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 92.51% from the company’s current price.

Shares of OTCMKTS OMQS opened at $9.35 on Friday. OMNIQ has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

Get OMNIQ alerts:

About OMNIQ

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer vision image processing-based solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for OMNIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.