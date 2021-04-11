OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Now Covered by Taglich Brothers

Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers started coverage on shares of OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Taglich Brothers’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 92.51% from the company’s current price.
Shares of OTCMKTS OMQS opened at $9.35 on Friday. OMNIQ has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $10.25.
About OMNIQ
See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?
Receive News & Ratings for OMNIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.