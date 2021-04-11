$3.10 Billion in Sales Expected for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will report $3.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.01 billion. DTE Energy reported sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year sales of $12.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.96 billion to $12.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.33 billion to $13.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DTE Energy.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (down previously from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.23.

NYSE DTE opened at $135.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a one year low of $92.39 and a one year high of $136.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.14 and its 200-day moving average is $123.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

In other DTE Energy news, Director David A. Thomas acquired 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,726.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 30,100.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 246,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,635,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DTE Energy (DTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.