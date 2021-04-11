Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Anglo American has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.05. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $21.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

