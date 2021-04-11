Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.47

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.47 and last traded at $20.47, with a volume of 792 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GSBD. TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.40 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.93.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 9.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, Director Ann B. Lane purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $191,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,443.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile (NYSE:GSBD)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.