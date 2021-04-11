Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Trading Down 3.7% After Insider Selling

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $58.40 and last traded at $58.85. Approximately 944 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 627,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.10.

Specifically, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $1,079,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $718,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,993,753 over the last 90 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion and a PE ratio of -37.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.66 and a 200-day moving average of $55.59.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 4,410.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

