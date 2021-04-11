Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Trading Up 2.8%

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) shares were up 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.78 and last traded at $31.78. Approximately 652 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 542,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.90.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCUS shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.88. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 112.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $9.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg bought 20,000 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.35 per share, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,288.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc bought 5,650,000 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $220,350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,913,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,608,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

