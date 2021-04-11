Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Trading Down 4.4%

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) dropped 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.52 and last traded at $42.83. Approximately 8,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,246,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.82.

CSIQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.86 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

