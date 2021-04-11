Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Shares Up 5.2%

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) shot up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.39 and last traded at $26.31. 13,068 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,672,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.06.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $837.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.66 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Continental Resources by 403.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

