Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $18.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CCL. HSBC downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.15.

NYSE CCL opened at $29.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.63. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 490.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

