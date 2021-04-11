SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.14% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SEAS. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $49.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.78. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.94 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. Equities research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $150,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,621 shares in the company, valued at $7,299,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,712 shares of company stock valued at $341,617 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 842.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 29,461 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 11.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 45,677 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 27.4% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 40,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $1,999,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

