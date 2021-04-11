Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) to “Hold”

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Provention Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.14.

Shares of Provention Bio stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $507 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 3.34.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). Research analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Provention Bio by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

