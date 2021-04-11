NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.37% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Next plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering fashion and accessories for men, women and children besides homeware products. It distributes its products through three main channels: Next Retail, a chain of stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; Next Directory, a home shopping catalogue and Website with millions of active customers, and Next International, with many stores. The Company’s other businesses include Next Sourcing, which designs, sources and buys Next branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells its own branded younger women’s fashion products through wholesale, retail and Website channels, and Ventura, which provides customer services management to clients wishing to outsource their customer contact administration and fulfillment activities. Next plc is headquartered in Leicester, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Grupo Santander cut shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group cut shares of NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NXGPY opened at $58.84 on Friday. NEXT has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $58.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.85.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

