Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) PT Raised to $33.00

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.71% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $36.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $950.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.22. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $42.70.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.23 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $588,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $773,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after buying an additional 10,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.