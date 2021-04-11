Raymond James Increases Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Price Target to $27.00

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. G.Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Gabelli restated a hold rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.25.

ACBI opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average is $17.36. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.32 million, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $25.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $703,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 262,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 22,778 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 81.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

