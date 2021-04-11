Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at DA Davidson

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AMAT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.36.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $138.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.57 and a 200 day moving average of $92.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,096,543,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after buying an additional 6,325,128 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12,486.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $163,345,000 after buying an additional 1,877,724 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,260 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $146,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

