American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

Separately, Raymond James downgraded American National Bankshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $32.57 on Thursday. American National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.09.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.92 million. Research analysts forecast that American National Bankshares will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMNB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in American National Bankshares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 799,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,967,000 after buying an additional 34,624 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,613,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American National Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

