Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €9.62 ($11.31).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KCO shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.10 ($13.06) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Independent Research set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of ETR KCO opened at €10.91 ($12.84) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is €7.56. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1-year low of €3.20 ($3.76) and a 1-year high of €11.03 ($12.98). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.91.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheet and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes and hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, including sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

