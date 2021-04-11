Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $111.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 91.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.86. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $113.85.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $486.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.87 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.21%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total value of $4,698,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,071,269.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Haney sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $910,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,940.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,597,651 shares of company stock valued at $165,308,780. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,449,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,895,000 after buying an additional 323,481 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,687,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,619,000 after buying an additional 1,491,412 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,263,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,224,000 after purchasing an additional 151,471 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,138,000 after purchasing an additional 69,441 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,113,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,107,000 after purchasing an additional 34,795 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

