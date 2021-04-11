Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) and Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genfit and Halozyme Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit $45.88 million 3.91 -$72.96 million ($1.97) -2.35 Halozyme Therapeutics $195.99 million 31.27 -$72.24 million ($0.50) -85.54

Halozyme Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Genfit. Halozyme Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genfit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Genfit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Genfit and Halozyme Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit N/A N/A N/A Halozyme Therapeutics 10.78% 24.29% 4.08%

Volatility & Risk

Genfit has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Halozyme Therapeutics has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Genfit and Halozyme Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit 3 2 5 0 2.20 Halozyme Therapeutics 0 1 9 0 2.90

Genfit currently has a consensus target price of $10.60, suggesting a potential upside of 129.44%. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $42.92, suggesting a potential upside of 0.34%. Given Genfit’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genfit is more favorable than Halozyme Therapeutics.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics beats Genfit on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune, and fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastroenterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase II proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis. It is also developing in-vitro diagnostic tests for the identification of patients with NASH; NIS4 for identifying patients with NASH and fibrosis; and TGFTX1 preclinical program for treating psoriasis or respiratory conditions, such as neutrophilic asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and the asthma-COPD overlap syndrome. Genfit SA was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. Its proprietary product include Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs in subcutaneous urography and to improve resorption of radiopaque agents. The company is also developing Perjeta for breast cancer; RITUXAN HYCELA and MabThera SC for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL); RITUXAN SC for patients with CLL; and HYQVIA for the treatment of immunodeficiency disorders. In addition, it is developing Tecentriq for non-small cell lung cancer; OCREVUS for multiple sclerosis; DARZALEX for the treatment of patients with amyloidosis, smoldering myeloma, and multiple myeloma; nivolumab for the treatment of solid tumors; ALXN1210 and ALXN1810 subcutaneous formulations; ARGX-113, a human neonatal Fc receptor; ARGX-117 to treat autoimmune diseases; and BMS-986179, an anti-CD-73 antibody. The company has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Alexion Pharma Holding; ARGENX BVBA; Horizon Therapeutics plc; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; and Centre for the AIDS Programme of Research in South Africa. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

