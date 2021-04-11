NEXT (LON:NXT) Price Target Raised to GBX 7,135

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 7,135 ($93.22) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NEXT from GBX 8,800 ($114.97) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NEXT currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,779.73 ($75.51).

Shares of NXT stock opened at GBX 8,296 ($108.39) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,758.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,093.03. NEXT has a 12 month low of GBX 4,232 ($55.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,368 ($109.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £11.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.54.

In other news, insider Francis Salway sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,050 ($105.17), for a total transaction of £363,860 ($475,385.42).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

