Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) in a report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on the stock.

Shares of JMAT opened at GBX 3,134 ($40.95) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.36. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of GBX 1,812.50 ($23.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,340 ($43.64). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,091.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,666.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.64.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 12 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,101 ($40.51) per share, with a total value of £372.12 ($486.18).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

