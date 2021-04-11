The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

YORW opened at $48.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $634.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 0.14. The York Water has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.65.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. The York Water had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 11.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that The York Water will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1874 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The York Water’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The York Water by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The York Water in the third quarter valued at about $794,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The York Water in the third quarter valued at about $711,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The York Water by 160.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 52,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The York Water by 19.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates two wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

