Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. is a provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. It delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports and more. The company operates primarily in Taiwan, China, Japan and Korea. Summit Wireless Technologies Inc., formerly known as Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA. “

Get Summit Wireless Technologies alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Summit Wireless Technologies from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:WISA opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 6.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03. The company has a market cap of $34.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.97. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $7.37.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 407.13% and a negative net margin of 791.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells modules and integrated circuits for home entertainment and wireless audio market in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Wireless Technologies (WISA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.