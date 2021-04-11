KE (NYSE:BEKE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

KE (NYSE:BEKE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KE Holdings Inc. is a real estate company. It provides platform for housing transactions and services. KE Holdings Inc. is based in China. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.70 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

NYSE:BEKE opened at $55.95 on Friday. KE has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $22.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.28 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KE will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of KE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of KE by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of KE by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 13.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

