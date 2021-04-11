Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. provides human capital management software company. It provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management functionality. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

CDAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.35.

NYSE CDAY opened at $89.66 on Friday. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $111.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.73 and a 200-day moving average of $93.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,120.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total transaction of $512,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,968,764.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 20,676.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 41,766 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ceridian HCM (CDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.