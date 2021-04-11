Zacks Investment Research Upgrades EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) to Buy

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.75 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EXFO Inc. is a provider of next-generation test and service assurance solutions for wireless and wireline network operators and equipment manufacturers in the global telecommunications industry. The Company operates in two segments: Telecom Division, and the Life Sciences and Industrial Division. The Telecom Division offers a wide range of innovative solutions to assess optical networks, from the core to access, as well as next-generation IP infrastructures and related triple-play services. The Life Sciences and Industrial Division offers solutions in medical device and opto-electronics assembly, fluorescence microscopy and other life science sectors. EXFO Inc., formerly known as EXFO Electro-Optical Engineering Inc., is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EXFO. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of EXFO from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

EXFO opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $223.58 million, a PE ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 1.37. EXFO has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). EXFO had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. Research analysts forecast that EXFO will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EXFO by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in EXFO in the 4th quarter worth $613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in EXFO by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in EXFO in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 10.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

