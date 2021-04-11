Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

MEGGF has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Meggitt from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MEGGF opened at $6.75 on Friday. Meggitt has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

