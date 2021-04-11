Head-To-Head Survey: MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) versus Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL)

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) and Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

MarketAxess has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Capital Partners has a beta of 6.03, indicating that its stock price is 503% more volatile than the S&P 500.

90.8% of MarketAxess shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of MarketAxess shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Global Capital Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MarketAxess and Global Capital Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MarketAxess $511.35 million 39.72 $204.90 million $5.40 98.99 Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MarketAxess has higher revenue and earnings than Global Capital Partners.

Profitability

This table compares MarketAxess and Global Capital Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarketAxess 42.73% 33.35% 26.26% Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MarketAxess and Global Capital Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MarketAxess 0 6 3 0 2.33 Global Capital Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

MarketAxess currently has a consensus target price of $572.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.10%. Given MarketAxess’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe MarketAxess is more favorable than Global Capital Partners.

Summary

MarketAxess beats Global Capital Partners on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities. The company, through its Open Trading protocols, executes bond trades between and among institutional investor and broker-dealer clients in an all-to-all anonymous trading environment for corporate bonds. It also offers trading-related products and services, including Composite+ pricing and other market data products to assist clients with trading decisions; auto-execution and other execution services for clients requiring specialized workflow solutions; connectivity solutions that facilitate straight-through processing; and technology services to optimize trading environments. In addition, the company offers a range of pre-and post-trade services, such as trade matching, trade publication, regulatory transaction reporting, and market and reference data across a range of fixed-income and other products. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Global Capital Partners

Global Capital Partners Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger or acquisition candidate. Previously, the company, through its subsidiary, Global Capital Securities Corporation, operated as a broker-dealer. Global Capital Partners Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

