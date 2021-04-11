Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) and Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Head to Head Contrast

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) and Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ingles Markets and Tesco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingles Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A Tesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Ingles Markets pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Tesco pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Ingles Markets has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ingles Markets and Tesco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingles Markets $4.61 billion 0.27 $178.60 million N/A N/A Tesco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ingles Markets has higher revenue and earnings than Tesco.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.1% of Ingles Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.1% of Ingles Markets shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ingles Markets and Tesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingles Markets 3.87% 24.07% 9.19% Tesco N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ingles Markets beats Tesco on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items. The company also provides home meal replacement items, delicatessens, bakeries, floral departments, and greeting cards, as well as organic, beverage, and health-related items. As of September 26, 2020, it operated 188 supermarkets under the Ingles name; and nine supermarkets under the Sav-Mor name in western North Carolina, western South Carolina, northern Georgia, eastern Tennessee, southwestern Virginia, and northeastern Alabama, as well as 109 pharmacies and 106 fuel stations. In addition, it is involved in fluid dairy operations and shopping center rental businesses. Ingles Markets, Incorporated was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand. The company serves its customers through stores, as well as online. Tesco PLC was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

