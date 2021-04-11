Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) PT Lowered to $18.00

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Desjardins from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target indicates a potential upside of 56.05% from the stock’s previous close.

CADNF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Cascades in a research note on Monday, March 29th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cascades in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cascades in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cascades from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Cascades in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Cascades alerts:

CADNF opened at $11.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05. Cascades has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $14.66.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.