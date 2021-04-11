Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment and services for the railway sector. Its product includes bogies, traction systems, electrification, track laying and urban integrated solution. It also offers services such as parts and repairs, maintenance, customisation, modernisation and support services. Alstom SA is headquartered in France. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

OTCMKTS:ALSMY opened at $5.29 on Friday. Alstom has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.21.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

