Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BDNNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boliden AB (publ) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. DNB Markets cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. AlphaValue raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Boliden AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of BDNNY opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $85.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.47 and its 200-day moving average is $68.82.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

