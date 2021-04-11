Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on SDVKY. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

SDVKY stock opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. Sandvik AB has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,417,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 24.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

