Zacks Investment Research Lowers Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Telenor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Telenor ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Telenor ASA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

TELNY opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.94. Telenor ASA has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $18.55.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 27.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telenor ASA (TELNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.