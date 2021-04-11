SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SSE PLC is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company also stores and distributes natural gas and provides other energy-related services. It operates a telecommunications network that offers bandwidth and capacity to companies, public sector organizations, Internet service providers, and others. SSE PLC, formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc, is based in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

SSEZY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Investec upgraded shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

OTCMKTS:SSEZY opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.70. SSE has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

