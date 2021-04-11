Head to Head Review: Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) vs. OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Jazz Pharmaceuticals and OptiNose’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals 7.86% 20.16% 10.85% OptiNose -230.14% -294.64% -59.29%

This table compares Jazz Pharmaceuticals and OptiNose’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals $2.16 billion 4.21 $523.37 million $14.60 11.05 OptiNose $34.63 million 5.38 -$110.05 million ($2.63) -1.34

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than OptiNose. OptiNose is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jazz Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.7% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of OptiNose shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of OptiNose shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptiNose has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and OptiNose, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1 1 15 0 2.82 OptiNose 0 1 1 0 2.50

Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $185.88, suggesting a potential upside of 15.17%. OptiNose has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 411.36%. Given OptiNose’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OptiNose is more favorable than Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals beats OptiNose on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca. The company was founded by Bruce C. Cozadd in March 2003 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device. It is also developing OPN-019 that combines liquid EDS device with an antiseptic. The company has a license agreement with Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC for the commercialization of Onzetra Xsail; and Inexia Limited to develop, manufacture, import, and sale products containing orexin receptor agonist and/or orexin receptor positive modulator molecules for the treatment, diagnosis, or prevention of human diseases or conditions associated primarily with orexin receptor agonism and orexin receptor positive modulation. OptiNose, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, Pennsylvania.

