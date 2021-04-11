$1.96 Billion in Sales Expected for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to report sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.97 billion. CMS Energy posted sales of $1.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year sales of $6.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.35.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H2O AM LLP bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy stock opened at $60.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.89 and its 200 day moving average is $60.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $52.35 and a 52-week high of $67.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

