Liberum Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,920 ($38.15) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,467.86 ($32.24).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 3,083 ($40.28) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,883.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,432.82. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 1,304.20 ($17.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,091.50 ($40.39). The firm has a market cap of £42.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.45%.

In other news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 65,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,962 ($38.70), for a total transaction of £1,947,396.52 ($2,544,286.02). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 510 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,734 ($35.72) per share, with a total value of £13,943.40 ($18,217.14).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.