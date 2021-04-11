ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 7,250 by Credit Suisse Group

ASOS (LON:ASC) received a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) price target from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,750 ($75.12) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) target price (up previously from GBX 6,800 ($88.84)) on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on ASOS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,038.60 ($78.89).

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 5,360 ($70.03) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.19. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,035 ($26.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.35 billion and a PE ratio of 42.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,597.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,014.64.

In other ASOS news, insider Luke Jensen purchased 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, for a total transaction of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

