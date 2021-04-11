Berenberg Bank Increases Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Price Target to GBX 1,000

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price target on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of LON FSTA opened at GBX 954 ($12.46) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £527.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 12-month low of GBX 486 ($6.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 977.73 ($12.77). The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 859.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 729.33.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

