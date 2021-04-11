$0.91 EPS Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. EnPro Industries reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.60 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on EnPro Industries in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE NPO opened at $87.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $95.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 40.30%.

In related news, Director John Humphrey acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.37 per share, for a total transaction of $208,425.00. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $24,600,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 59,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnPro Industries (NPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.