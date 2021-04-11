$0.91 EPS Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. EnPro Industries reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.60 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on EnPro Industries in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE NPO opened at $87.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $95.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 40.30%.

In related news, Director John Humphrey acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.37 per share, for a total transaction of $208,425.00. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $24,600,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 59,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

