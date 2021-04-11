Computacenter (LON:CCC) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Computacenter (LON:CCC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CCC. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Computacenter presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,582 ($33.73).

Shares of Computacenter stock opened at GBX 2,570 ($33.58) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,250.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,320.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21. Computacenter has a 52 week low of GBX 1,308 ($17.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,594 ($33.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 38.40 ($0.50) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $12.30. This represents a yield of 1.69%. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.09%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Norris sold 13,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,214 ($28.93), for a total value of £290,100.42 ($379,018.06). Also, insider Ros Rivaz bought 799 shares of Computacenter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,489 ($32.52) per share, with a total value of £19,887.11 ($25,982.64).

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

