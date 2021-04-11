Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) to post $2.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. Teck Resources posted sales of $1.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year sales of $8.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.27 billion to $9.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $10.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.31.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.71. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.0394 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 158,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,040,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

