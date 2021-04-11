AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) in a report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price target on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,035.71 ($52.73).

LON AVV opened at GBX 3,776 ($49.33) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,482.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,799.34. AVEVA Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,862 ($37.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,364 ($70.08). The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market cap of £11.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 193.64.

In related news, insider Craig Hayman sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,551 ($46.39), for a total transaction of £1,136,320 ($1,484,609.35). Also, insider James Kidd sold 25,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,673 ($47.99), for a total transaction of £948,809.36 ($1,239,625.50). Insiders have sold a total of 64,943 shares of company stock worth $235,627,179 in the last ninety days.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

