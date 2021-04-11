Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 35,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,211,550 shares.The stock last traded at $18.60 and had previously closed at $18.22.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.01 million. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $240,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Option Care Health by 425.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

